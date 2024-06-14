Ajay Devgn has been loaded with work this year that started with Shaitaan, followed by Maidaan and now the actor is promoting his next Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. During the trailer launch of the film, he broke the silence about the release date of his cop Universe biggie Singham Again.

The film was supposed to be released on August 15 and clashed with Pushpa 2. But there was buzz that after Pushpa 2 was postponed, even Singham Again was delayed. The news was pretty confirmed once Akshay Kumar occupied the date for Khel Khel Mein.

Now, it is confirmed that Singham Again will arrive on Diwali. Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn explained why the cop Universe film helmed by Rohit Shetty is getting postponed. In answer to the questions during a media interaction, the actor said, “We are not sure that the film will be ready by August 15. So we don’t want to hurry. Bahut baar jaldi jaldi mein kaam kharab ho jata hai, so we will take our time to complete the film.”

For the unversed, Singham Again, for the first time, will showcase the entire cop Universe in one go, with Deepika Padukone joining the Universe along with Tiger Shroff, both playing cops. The antagonists of the film are Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

The premise of the film seems to be set up in Kashmir this time since a lot of pictures from the shoot were leaked and went viral. The cop Universe film will decide the fate of other films in this Universe – Tiger Shroff’s Cop World, Deepika Padukone’s lady cop film, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba 2.

The last film from this Universe was Sooryavanshi which had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing extended cameos as Singham and Simmba and the audiences loved the idea. Hopefully, Singham Again will turn into the Diwali cracker we all have been waiting for. The last Diwali in Bollywood was very underwhelming with Tiger 3.

