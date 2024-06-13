The first screening of Chandu Champion was held especially for Murlikant Petkar and a bunch of army men who took time out to watch Kartik Aaryan turn into Murlikant Petkar for Kabir Khan’s film. The first reactions itself provide the verdict of the film – It touches your heart.

In the video, shared by Kartik Aaryan himself, none of the officers could hold back their tears and we see Kabir Khan consoling one of the officers who broke down after watching the film.

While the audiences reacted this way, imagine the reaction of the man who saw himself on the screen, his share of struggles getting acknowledged by a theater full of people who cried over his struggles and offered thunderous claps at his achievements. Murlikant Petkar also was numb for a few minutes after the film ended.

He was emotional and was in tears looking back at his journey through Kabir Khan’s lens. Even fans could not help but hail Chandu Champion‘s entire team for putting forth such a story that had the caliber to make everyone sitting in the theater cry!

Even the fans could not help but praise the actor and his efforts for the film. A user wrote, “THIS REACTION IS PRICELESS! This is what you have earned with all the effort and hard work you put into this character, Kartik.” Another comment read, “Such a priceless reaction!!! All the hard work you have put in for 18 months has been worth it. Murlikant Sir’s reaction says it all . Unka Dil khush kar diya.”

One more fan praised Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “Those tears say everything! You have achieved your purpose!” A comment said, “Ye picture logo ko another level motivates karega.” One more fan appreciated Kartik Aaryan’s sincerity towards this role and wrote, “Tears and emotions are speaking for all the hard work and dedication poured into the film! It’s already Yours. Make it count!”

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

For the unversed, Chandu Champion releases on June 14, 2024 worldwide and it will be Kartik Aaryan’s biggest worldwide release.

