It has been five years, and Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have yet again decided to go against each other for the third time on the same date. It is August 15, and Khiladi Kumar is arriving with Mudassar Aziz’s laughter riot Khel Khel Mein on the same date, John Abraham has decided to come with Vedaa.
Pushpa 2 & Singham Again Postponed
Now that Akshay and John have decided to lock horns on Independence Day with their films, one thing is for sure: Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are certainly not arriving on this date.
Earlier, August 15 was tentative release date for Allu Arjun and Ajay Devgn’s sequel films but both the films seem to be delayed as of now and reports suggest that both of them might eye Diwali release date.
John Abraham and Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Clash
Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa would be the third Independence Day clash for Akshay and John, the duo who have churned out great comedies like Desi Boyz and Garam Masala in the past. However, they locked horns on Independence Day in 2018 and 2019 consecutively.
Who Won The Past Two Battles
Last time when Akshay Kumar and John Abraham decided to lock horns with Mission Mangal and Batla House, Akshay Kumar’s film earned 200 crore at the box office, and John Abraham earned 97.18 crore. Meanwhile, they clashed with Gold and Satyameva Jayate in 2018, where Gold earned 107.37 crore and Satyameva Jayate earned 89 crore.
However interestingly none of the four films have been unsuccessful that indicates that this clash never got bitter and have been fruitful for both the parties both the times. Hopefully Akshay Kumar and John Abraham get lucky for the third time as well.
About Khel Khel Mein
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy film is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Featuring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, the comedy-drama promises a perfect blend of humor and emotions.
