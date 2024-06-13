It has been five years, and Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have yet again decided to go against each other for the third time on the same date. It is August 15, and Khiladi Kumar is arriving with Mudassar Aziz’s laughter riot Khel Khel Mein on the same date, John Abraham has decided to come with Vedaa.

Pushpa 2 & Singham Again Postponed

Now that Akshay and John have decided to lock horns on Independence Day with their films, one thing is for sure: Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are certainly not arriving on this date.

Earlier, August 15 was tentative release date for Allu Arjun and Ajay Devgn’s sequel films but both the films seem to be delayed as of now and reports suggest that both of them might eye Diwali release date.