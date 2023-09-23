John Abraham got the whole of India going gaga over him when they saw him as the conman Kabir in the first instalment of Dhoom. Since then, the actor has played several roles, making fans love him more with each of his new avatars they see. However, did you know the actor – who is known for being very private, was once assaulted by his female fans abroad? Read on to know all that happened.

In 2016, while interacting with Malishka on her Hotstar show, M Bole Toh, John got candid about the time a group of girls had their hands all over him. Not just that, one of those ‘female fans’ even left the ‘Dhoom’ star bleeding. Read on to know all he said.

As carried by Hindustan Times, John Abraham recalled the time a group of his female ‘fans’ in Holland pretty much assaulted him and scratched away his skin. Recalling this objectification by the group of girls, the ‘Pathaan’ actor said, “Once we were in Holland and five or six excited girls surrounded me and put their hands in my T-shirt. The bodyguards came but said they would not intervene, or else the girls would scratch me.”

John Abraham continued, “So those girls did whatever they wanted to do and it was really sweet. Thereafter they took out their hands and I felt something burning. So I checked and found blood. I asked a girl why she did that, she said she wanted my skin in her nails.”

During the same interaction, John was quizzed about his night clothes and if he ever sleeps n*ked. Answering this, the ‘Satyameva Jayate’ actor was quoted saying, “Every night. Haar raat ko. Because it is comfortable. It is freedom of movement. And it’s nice. Abhi apne hi ghar mein chaddar ke neeche kapde kyun pehenu? (In my own house, why should I wear clothes and sleep under a bed sheet?)”

