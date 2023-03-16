Akshay Kumar and John Abraham make one of the most entertaining pairs of male actors in Bollywood. The duo first collaborated in Garam Masala and their chemistry clicked a big way with the audience. Post that, they reunited in Desi Boyz and Housefull 2. Now, the latest we hear about is Desi Boyz 2 and once again, we might get a chance to catch the duo on the big screen.

For the unversed, Desi Boyz released in 2011 and it opened to mixed reviews from critics. At the Indian box office, the film made 53 crores and was declared as an average affair. Despite not-so-good outcome at ticket windows, we have heard multiple times that the film might be getting a sequel and finally, producer Anand Pandit has confirmed that part 2 is on.

As per the report on Telly Chakkar, producer Anand Pandit confirmed that Desi Boyz 2 is happening as he mentioned it in his upcoming slate of films. He said, “There are so many projects that we are working on. We have multiple Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, South, and Hindi films lined up. In Hindi, we have Desi Boyz 2, The Big Bull 2, there’s Sarkar 4, and then there’s a remake of Omkara in the pipeline. We have also completed a film called Veer Savarkar, it’s a patriotic film. So, a lot of things are there, it’s quite a big slate.”

Speaking about the possible return of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in Desi Boyz 2, he said, “As I always say for me, the script is very important, and depending on the script we will have the cast. I am not sure about the same cast or the new cast or mix and match cast because I want to make this as a younger film.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the duo returns as post Gold vs Satyameva Jayate clash in 2018, it is rumoured that the duo don’t share a good equation.

