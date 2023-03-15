Following the historical win at the Oscars earlier this week, producer Guneet Monga along with Netflix is set to launch a bare-it-all docu-film based on the life of hip hop artist & rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the universally loved and celebrated artist who has several hit songs to his name. No stranger to controversy, he will now deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention. Produced by the oscar-award winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations that capture his highs as well as the lows.

In 2003, the New Delhi boy entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps. By 2011, Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken the industry by storm with his several hits like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes and many more hit Bollywood numbers. He has been praised for gradually infusing the genre (desi hip hop ) into mainstream pop culture, making it an integral part of the music business in the country. Being one of India’s first internet sensations, his tracks once ruled every music chart, party and radio station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The docu-film captures this personal and professional journey, with behind the scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh himself alongside sit downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

Commenting on the docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “I have spoken about my personal & career issues in the media before but I’ve never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger.”

Oscar award winning producer Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment adds. “Oscar award-winning producer Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment adds. “Yo Yo Honey Singh took over the Indian Music industry by storm. His music resonated with the youth. Singh was a star even before he garnered limelight in the press. His tumultuous journey with fame intrigued a whole nation, and us at Sikhya. This was a story I wanted to explore. Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this. We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Recalled Gauri Khan Hated When He Sang A Special Song For Her While Dating: “She Found It Very Cheap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News