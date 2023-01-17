If there’s one singer who did the music revelation in Bollywood and for real is Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singer once upon a time was the biggest social media sensation in the country and gave back-to-back hits while delivering some unforgettable music renditions. In a recent conversation with a media publication, Yo Yo opened up about buying a VVIP number plate worth Rs 28 lakh for his car back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, Honey was one of the most successful singers in the country and his music was a rage among his fans worldwide. The singer also became a part of some of the biggest controversies in Bollywood and his downfall was very brutal but gladly his fans were very supportive of him. They constantly cheered him up and he fought depression and his addiction and came out of it bravely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Mashable India, Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that he once had an Audi R8 and paid Rs 28 lakh for its VVIP number plate. He says, “R8 thi mere paas. Uska number maine Maharashtra se khareeda tha kyunki number bhi R8 tha. Rs 28 lakh ka sirf number khareeda tha. (I owned an R8. I bought its number plate from Maharashtra because the number was also R8. I paid Rs 28 lakh just for the number).”

Yo Yo Honey Singh continued and then revealed that after he fell sick, he sold all his cars and said, “Sab bech di. Bimar ho gaya tha toh sab bech di. Chala nahi sakta tha gaadi. Uske baad se gaadi chalane ka khatam hi ho gaya. Ab main chalata hi nahi gaadi. (I sold all of them. I fell sick so I sold all my cars. I couldn’t drive them anymore. Then I wasn’t fond of driving anymore. Now I don’t drive anymore).”

For those of you who don’t know, the Brown Rang singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and revealed the same during his interview with Siddharth Kannan once.

What are your thoughts on Yo Yo Honey Singh spending Rs 28 lakh for a special number plate for his car? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Fee Answered By King Khan Himself To A Fan On #AskSRK, His Reply Proves Why He’s The Impromptu Joke Master!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News