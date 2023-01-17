SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his film RRR after it won two coveted honours. The film won Best Song For Naatu Naatu at Golden Globes Awards 2023 and was bestowed with Best Foreign Language Film at the recent Critics Choice Awards 2023. While his endless interviews along with the lead actors’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR are surfacing on the web every now and then, he recently took the web by storm when he said that RRR isn’t a Bollywood but a Telugu film.

During his interaction with a group of journalists at the Directors Guild of America, he was seen introducing RRR as a Telugu film. However, now netizens have dug an old video of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who called Gangubai Kathiawadi an Indian film at an international platform 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

In the viral video, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has given us some masterpieces like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Ram Leela and many others, is heard saying, “Bollywood is a very quaint term. It’s the Indian cinema that we come here and stand here and represent to the world. Indian cinema has got so many languages, it the world on its own. So, to just call it Bollywood would be wrong and I appreciate the fact that you have recognised the fact that it’s more Indian cinema that we talk about.”

While RRR director SS Rajamouli says, “As a film probably you might have seen some Indian movies where there are songs and fights in between the movie, you’ll see that here too. But the difference is this is not a Bollywood movie. This is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I come from. But I use songs to progress the film forward, move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music or dance. I use those elements to move the story forward.”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens got divided while a section bashed the user for spreading hatred against the filmmaker, another tweeted in his support. A user wrote, “Don’t misunderstand SS. Rajamouli said It’s a Telugu Film from ‘South of India’ that means Indian movie from South Region. He didn’t said South Indian Movie.”

Another said, “These false narratives will not bring down Rajamouli !!.”

A third user wrote, “Nothing wrong in clarifying that a Telugu movie is not from Bollywood. And infact he said it’s from south of India, which is off course India. We understand the Burnol moment it’s ok. Chill , have a look at this video before you judge him.”

south of india changed as south india. your mindset☕️ — IDGAF (@shine_achiever) January 16, 2023

Well you guys pretend like film industries from south of India are not even existed till that great man made baahubali. After the huge success of South Indian films and huge disasters from your industry you started calling one Indian film Industry. — Manjunath Maddala (@ManjunathMadda1) January 16, 2023

A few social media users also shared his clip from the recent award show. At the recently held Critics Choice Awards 2023, SS Rajamouli was seen ending his acceptance speech with “Mera Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind.”

Bolly fans Trolled him for saying RRR is Telugu movie

Saying he didn't say it's Indian cinema

Now He said "Mera bharat mahan jai Hind" At #CriticsChoiceAwards2023

I'm sure they'll come up with another thing to Degrade him #RRR #RRRMovie #SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/AkprrojlSD — Sandeep Kumar (@sandymsd7) January 16, 2023

