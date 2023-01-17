It’s been 2.5 years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor left for his heavenly after allegedly dying by suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his Bandra flat. This sad and sudden death was followed by a deep investigation by CBI, NCB, Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. However, it was the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was made the scapegoat in the whole scenario.

Now in a shocking turn of events, SSR fans are emotional once again as his pet Fudge passed away. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news. SSR and Fudge. The news comes a shock for all the fans ahead of his birth anniversary. Priyanka shared the actor’s photos with his dog and wrote alongside, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.”

So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken 💔 pic.twitter.com/gtwqLoELYV — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 16, 2023

Soon after she shared the news, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans commented on it and sent heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family. A user wrote, “No one can truly understand why dogs are called “man’s best friend” until they have experienced the loss of one. I am so sorry that [fudge] has crossed the rainbow bridge. OM SHANTI. @withoutthemind. @divinemitz. @shwetasinghkirt, SSRCase Purposely Stalled.” While another wrote, “R.I.P. FUDGE. Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all…but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever… Sushant Lived InDMoment.”

A third user said, “Ohh My Am Lost Of Words. Actually Looking at Rampant Insensitivity & Exploitation Of a Divine Soul,I felt,it’s perhaps His Furbaby Who Understood Him the Best & Recollected Sushant’s Time With #Fudge. Am So so Sorry Dear Priyanka. It’s indeed that bridge we call Love crossed.”

“Dear Sushant There’s a shadow looming over you. A shadow with a tail He’s crossed over the rainbow bridge. Hope you feel His affectionate kisses happy embraces & trusting eyes again Om shanti adorable Fudge thank you for leaving paw prints in our hearts,” wrote a fourth user.

Check out a few more Tweets below:

R.I.P. FUDGE 🙏🏻🥺♥️

Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all…but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever…

Sushant Lived InDMoment ♥️💫 pic.twitter.com/gUb925Zm0r — Madhumita Roy Chowdhury( SSRF) (@MadhumitaroyC) January 17, 2023

Sad news. He moved on a better place. Take care 🙏 — Shivashis Bose 🇮🇳 (@shivashisjibasu) January 17, 2023

It's a long time without you my friend 💔

Sushant Fudge is with you now.

RIP Fudge pic.twitter.com/72RCcv7kYA — Shubh (@Shubh64938359) January 17, 2023

Heaven has gained an Angel God bless his soul with peace 🙏 Fudge❤️ 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DZO09HKSN — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) January 16, 2023

I’m so sorry di, sending you love

From toffee 🐾 It’s absolutely heart breaking for us. 🥺 they are reunite now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner gone. Fudge 💔 pic.twitter.com/eBHK2ozWWQ — Vanisha (@TILLIGETITRlGHT) January 16, 2023

Team Koimoi sends strength to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family!

For more Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

