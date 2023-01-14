KRK never leaves a chance to bash Bollywood people for their actions. For the past some time, the self-proclaimed critic has been behind Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, which will mark the return of King Khan to the silver screen after 4 long years. Soon after the makers dropped the official trailer, KRK took to his YouTube channel to share his review of the SRK starrer’s first rushes. However recently, the Deshdrohi actor stated on social media that he’s not allowed to do anything just like Sushant Singh Rajput.

The late actor, who was a well-known name of Bollywood, ended his life on June 14, 2022 by hanging himself to the ceiling of his Bandra flat. Scroll down to read what the self-claimed critic has to say.

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK said that he has a video ready on his YouTube channel which has been kept private. But if something ever happens to him like Sushant Singh Rajput, the video will be made public as it consists of the name of the people who’ll be responsible for it. Time and again KRK claims that Sushant didn’t kill himself but was murdered by Bollywood mafias.

KRK wrote, “Mujhe Bollywood Walon Ne Charo Taraf Se Gher Liya hai. They are not allowing to do anything same like #SushantSinghRajput! So if anything will happen to me like #SushantSingh then @mumbaipolice can open my YouTube channel and watch the video to know names of responsible people.” “I have left a private video on my channel,” he said in next Tweet.

Mujhe Bollywood Walon Ne Charo Taraf Se Gher Liya hai. They are not allowing to do anything same like #SushantSinghRajput! So if anything will happen to me like #SushantSingh then @mumbaipolice can open my YouTube channel and watch the video to know names of responsible people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2023

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Sansani nahi fela bhai kuch naya try karo,eik bar ronewala video banao apna.” While another said, “Ha abhi pta chl raha hai krk Twitter pe trending me chlna chahta hai isliye ye sab faltu ke kaam krta hai lekin isko nai pta iska kuch nai hone wala ye pehle se hi disaster hai..”

Chacha aapko kuch nahi hoga, — Pankaj gupta (@Pankajg31822146) January 13, 2023

Ab chutiya sushant singh ka naam leke Simphaty lega bechara banega chutiye sushant ne tere jaisa hutiyapa nahi kiya nahi o dusro bura chahata tha — 🆎de360 (@rasool_faniband) January 13, 2023

Earlier, the self-claimed critic was in news when he was arrested for his inhuman tweets on late actor Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He was later released on bail.

