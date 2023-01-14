Jr NTR and Ram Charan starring RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is reaching new heights every other day. And now after winning the Golden Globes award for the Original sound score for Naatu Naatu, RRR is leading every headline across the globe. However, in a recent media conversation, Rajamouli talked about the movie at the US screening and well, his statement clearly stated that he wanted the credit to be given to the Telugu film. How? Read below to get the scoop!

On winning the Golden Globes, RRR has now come to the face of the international film ground, and while talking about its music, the director shared how the South people use stories to move forward with the music.

SS Rajamouli, recently at the US screening with the Directors Guild of America, talked about RRR’s music. He can be heard saying, “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move to story forward.”

SS Rajamouli further added, “If at the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker.” His statement about RRR not being a Bollywood film is doing rounds on the internet. Check out the tweet below as shared by News9 on their Twitter handle:

RRR was released in 2022, and within a year of its release, it has garnered Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The period drama also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Well, what are your thoughts about SS Rajamouli’s demarcation between Bollywood and Telugu while talking about RRR’s music at the US screening? Let us know in the comments below!

