Since last year Rashmika Mandanna, who became a household name for with her film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead, has been in the news for some infamous reasons. The actress grabbed everyone’s attention when she refrained from mentioning Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty’s production house in her Tweet. The actress was bashed by netizens for being ungrateful and putting the production house’s name as it launched her in showbiz opposite Rakshit Shetty. However, her action has not only landed her, but also her recently released film Varisu in trouble.

Varisu, which is headlined by South superstar Thalapathy Vijay hit the South market on January 10, while its Hindi version was released early today. The film is currently facing a clash with Thala Vijay Kumar who also arrived on the same day as Thunivu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, problems don’t seem to end for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. After facing a tough time at the box office, the film’s shows were cancelled in Karnataka and the reason behind it is rumoured to be its leading lady Rashmika Mandanna. According to the latest media reports, owing to her past statements and actions against the South film industry have led to the cancellation of movie shows in Karnataka. Reportedly, 291 shows have been cancelled, reports News18. Yes, you heard that right!

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta Pavail Gulati and others, is currently gearing up for another big film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

Much before the release of Varisu, rumour mills were abuzz that the Vijay-led is likely to be banned in Karnataka, owing to Rashmika Mandanna’s statements. A report suggested that some might take legal action against her by forcibly removing her upcoming movies Pushpa 2 and Varisu from theatres in Karnataka.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ram Charan Will Be Dancing To ‘Naatu Naatu’ For 17 Times If RRR Wins Oscar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News