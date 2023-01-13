South-turned-Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a promotional spree of her 2nd Bollywood film Mission Majnu alongside hunk Sidharth Malhotra. After becoming a household name with her performance in Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, she made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati. Currently, she’s also enjoying the response to her latest release film Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

However, the nation’s crush was earlier in the news when she apparently faced a ban from the Karnataka industry after the rift with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. She allegedly broke the hearts of many fans when she also compared Bollywood and South and said “For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In the South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s this statement not only added to her previous controversy, it also irked many fans as they tagged her as ungrateful. However now, Rashmika has cleared the air about the same and said that her words were twisted and turned against her. She went on to add that it wasn’t her actual response as she was cut in between her answer.

During her Mission Majnu promotions, when Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the same, she told Galatta Plus, “One fault I have noticed within myself is when someone asks a 2 marks question, I give a 5 marks answer, which is something I have to work upon. Words are being twisted and turned against me. There are somethings which you say in some context and then they are turned against you and you are like, ‘but that’s not what I meant’. Recently I was talking on the stage about Bollywood romantic songs and I said in South we have mass numbers, and people didn’t realise that I was cut in between my answer.

Further talking in depth about the same, Rashmika said, The boys on stage were like, ‘we know, we know’. But my whole answer was going to be, ‘In south, we have mass numbers, item numbers, romantic songs, I have been blessed with so many romantic songs, I have “Kadalalle”, “Belageddu”, I have so many romantic songs, I have no reason to say South only has mass songs. This was going to be my answer but nobody wants to listen to the whole thing.”

“Every film has turned me into the girl I am today and I am very proud of it. I don’t understand why people think that we have forgotten our roots or why we have gotten two horns above our heads. Misleading people is a really sad thing,” she added.

