The Kannada-language action thriller film Kantara, which was released in September 2022, went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Rishab Shetty’s direction and performance in the film were much appreciated. However, the background score of the movie equally contributed to the film’s success. While many thoughts the sound effects in the film were given using the computer, but recently the music composer Ajaneesh Loknath has declined the same.

Co-starring Saptami Gowda, Kishore, Achyut Kumar, Pramod Shetty and others in the key roles, the film has completed 100 days of its release. In November, the film’s regional version hit the OTT platform Prime Video while its Hindi version was released on Netflix a month later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After its digital premiere, Kantara is now all set for its Television premiere. The film, which is directed and acted by Rishab Shetty will premiere on January 15 on the Star Suvarna channel. Now before it airs on TV, the music composer Ajaneesh Loknath has revealed that all those sound effects were not given using the computers while every sound was recorded there.

In a promotional video shared on Star Suvarna’s social media account, Ajaneesh Loknath is heard saying in Kannada whose lose translation is, “God’s shouting, the sound of the beads in God’s treasure, the sound of the rattle… nothing is generated on a computer. We recorded every sound there.” Adding. “While doing DTS work, we still need good sound, so our sound mixer Rajakrishna sent a team from here to there and recorded the sound of Gaggar.”

Earlier, social media users were seen using the DemiGod’s sound to make reels on Instagram. Later, Rishab Shetty later appealed to his fans to not recreate the roar as he viewed it as demeaning to the gods.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates.

Must Read: Pathaan Rules, Pushpa 2 Follows While Tiger 3 Out Of Top 10 – Complete List Of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2023

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News