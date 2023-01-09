SS Rajamouli directed RRR is garnering praise worldwide even now. After Hollywood personalities like Jessica Chastain and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and now-American film and television producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions praised the film in his latest tweet. The film has been nominated at the 80th Golden Globes in the categories, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

For the unversed, Blum is an Emmy Award Winning producer, and some of his popular movies include the Insidious franchise, Split, Get Out, and the very latest M3GAN, to name a few. Recently, the director shared his opinion on the Rajamouli-directed film, which had Ram Charan, Jr NTR in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Blum made this announcement on Twitter, where he stated that RRR would win the Best Picture award at the Oscars. His tweet went like this, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” An American speaker and writer of independent films named Chris Gore agreed with the opinion of the producer. Earlier as mentioned before, Jessica Chastain praising the film, wrote, “Watching this film was such a party”.

I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 8, 2023

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

As per a report in Hindustan Times, RRR director SS Rajamouli along with his leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be attending the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday, which is being held in Los Angeles. On the other hand, the Oscar nominations will be out on 24th January. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

As for producer Jason Blum, his latest science fiction horror film, M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone and starring Allison Williams, Jenna Davis and Violet McGraw, was released on 6th January 2023. The film has been co-produced by James Wan, who is known for his Conjuring franchise.

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Whether Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Wear The Iconic Red Underwear Or Not Gave Zack Snyder Sleepless Nights During Man Of Steel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News