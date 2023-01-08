Janhvi Kapoor is among the leading choices of filmmakers amongst Gen Z in Bollywood. But looks like her charm is now spreading even in the South markets as the actress has been approached for 2 films. One of them is with RRR actor Jr NTR. Reports now suggest that the actress is demanding a huge fee and that crosses the salary earned by Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur per film. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Janhvi has reportedly been signed as the leading actress in NTR 30. Amongst the growing craze for South films, there’s no doubt that every actor including Kapoor would want to be a part of movies from that region. We have seen how Mrunal Thakur and Alia Bhatt have received massive love for their performances in Sita Ramam and RRR respectively.

As per a recent report by Track Tollywood, Mrunal Thakur was charged a sum of 1 crore for Sita Ramam. After the huge success, she has increased her fee for upcoming films. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has also hiked her salary to 5 crores per film after the success of Pushpa.

Adding to the list now is Janhvi Kapoor, who seems to be demanding sum higher than Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. While the amount remains undisclosed, it will be ultimately be seen if her demand is fulfilled if she ends up starring in those films.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Milli and was massively appreciated for her portrayal. She will be next seen in Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

