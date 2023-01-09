Dwayne Johnson has been in the news ever since Black Adam under the DC belt was released. At first, fans were overly anticipating the movie, but when it was released it became one of the most talked about DC movies for being such a dud. It even tanked miserably at the box office. However, even though celebs like Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans fail at the box office, the OTT platforms always give them their full support. How? Scroll below to get the scoop!

After the CEO change in the DC universe and James Gunn and Peter Safran sat on the co-CEO chairs, there have been a lot of transitions. Be it Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman getting scrapped, or Black Adam having no future at all in the DCEU.

On the verge of Red One release, here’s what the reports are suggesting about OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Studios paying these mega stars even after box office failures, which is more than DC or Marvel Studios. Dwayne Johnson, who gave his 15 years into a film named Black Adam under DC universe, didn’t earn at the box office what it had expected to before its release. However, even after failing at the box office, a report in The Richest shared that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Studios pay these celebs more than their Marvel or DC roles.

Dwayne Johnson makes over $20 million per movie in general, however, in the Netflix original movie Red Notice he was paid $21 million and a $1 million dollar extra for his social media involvement. On the other hand, Chris Evans, who debuted on OTT platforms with the movie The Gray Man after retiring as Captain America from Marvel Studios, charged a whopping $15 million.

On the work front, Dwayne and Chris are supposed to star in the action-adventure Christmas drama Red One under Amazon Studios. Even though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie will be released this year. Well, as we know how Red Notice became a franchise on Netflix and only can hope to happen with this one too.

Even if Hollywood actors cannot make it to the box office, the streaming services will always have their back and will spoil the megastars to be in the movies and shows with the riches. What do you think?

