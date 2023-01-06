Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are making some big changes in the DC Universe. Last month, the two, who were recently announced as the heads of the newly-formed DC Studios, have been working on a new 10-year vision to present to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

As DCEU is heading in a new direction, several existing movies and characters will see an overhaul. British actor Henry Cavill, who played the role of Superman, in DCEU, was ousted and Wonder Woman 3 film production is also put on hold. Amidst this latest report claims that Dwayne Johnson has something to do with Cavill’s exit.

Dwayne Johnson seemingly wanted to make Black Adam the central character of the DCU. In a bid to make it, the former wrestler may have gotten Cavill sidelined in the process Even though James Gunn reasoned that they wanted to focus on a young Superman, The Rock could have been involved in the actor’s coup d’état.

If reports of Variety are to believe, Johnson directly pitched the idea of having a multiyear plan for Black Adam with chief David Zaslav. Not just that, he even managed to convince everyone to let Black Adam be the central character of the DCU.

Speculations are rife that Dwayne Johnson proposed that Black Adam and Superman be the new face of the DCU before the untimely departure of Henry Cavill from the franchise. His exit did not go down well with DC fans and they took to Twitter to share their displeasure. They even slammed the former wrestler for spearheading Cavill’s exit as Superman.

Although the case does not seem to be a winnable one since James Gunn stated that a Superman movie is the current priority. It would not seem appropriate for Black Adam to be the central character since Dwayne Johnson’s character lacks the depth that other potent characters like Superman or Batman showcase. Whether Dwayne Johnson or not, it is reported that the search for a new Superman began as far back as 2018!

