Salma Hayek is a well-known name in showbiz. Every steps she takes and every move she makes qualifies for news. Now a single day goes by when the diva doesn’t make headlines and makes heads turn with her sultry fashion choices. The diva not only makes news for her bold looks but also for the bold opinion she voices about anything and everything. In one of the throwback interviews, the Eternals star had called the s*x in a marriage a side effect.

In 2021, she sat down and made a virtual appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ where she spoke about her personal life. In the same interview she had opened up about her married life and having a kid late in her life. The actress has time and again prioritized her personal life over her professional.

Salma Hayek had told Lada Pinkett Smith, “I had a child late in life, “In ‘Tale of Tales’ I identified with my character’s desperate desire to have a child, and maybe feeling that you could never be happy or complete, that your life is not complete without this. I’ve had that yearning, that longing, and that pain… I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one.”

“A good marriage, full of love, is my biggest accomplishment. Home is where my husband is. He is home. Everything outside of the family nucleus is an adventure that you’re living together,” said Salma Hayek.

Further talking about a happy marriage, Salma Hayek concluded saying, “S*x is not the key to a happy marriage, but it’s a side effect. Although not every day! If it’s every day then it loses its charm. It’s so important to maintain your chemistry. You have to continue to laugh, continue to explore, continue to have with each other, continue to have romance.”

