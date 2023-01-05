The DC Universe is going through a tumultuous period of time. It all started with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting scrapped from the production. Now, there have been reports doing rounds that Wonder Woman might not return to the universe in the next few years. However, the new co-CEO James Gunn finally addressed the rumours and responded to it. Scroll below to find his response.

Not just scraping off Wonder Woman, DC had also ended their tie up with Dwayne Johnson after Black Adam’s solo movie, Henry Cavill left the universe from being Superman, many casts have been recast – so many other things have been happening ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran sat on CEO chairs.

A recent report in Variety claimed that Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot won’t be returning to the DC universe in the next upcoming few years. And since this update, fans have been going crazy to know that their favourite woman superhero won’t be gracing their screens. Now, James Gunn took to his Twitter handle and responded to one of the DC fans. Debunking this report, he wrote “I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true).”

@JamesGunn please debunk this one 😭 — ʬsirens (@dcabove) January 4, 2023

Another report that has been going rife is that Ezra Miller would continue as The Flash after their first solo movie in the upcoming future but James Gunn and Peter Safran have only 3 years of a slate with the DC. However, James Gunn had debunked the rumour about their slate but at the same time gave no solid response about Ezra’s future as Flash. His tweet can be read as, “I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month).”

Can you discuss at all the report from Variety in regards to Ezra Miller/the notion that your slate is only 3 years worth of projects? — RJ (@ResonantJustice) January 5, 2023

Well, for the unversed, in December last year Patty Jenkins had opened up about Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting scrapped and took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about it. An excerpt of her tweet can be read as, “When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

What do you think Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman future will be in the DC universe?

