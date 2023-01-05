The HBO show Game Of Thrones became one of the most popular shows among the audience across the globe, and every actor in that show gained immense recognition and fan following, including Jason Momoa, who appeared in the show just for one season yet was loved by all. But the Momoa faced quite a bit of flak for his remarks which resurfaced a few years back regarding women. The show is very brutal, and the s*xual references in it were often uncomfortable to watch.

The above-mentioned footage dates back to 2011 when Momoa passed a very objectionable statement which came back to bite him in a** a few years later. It was during a Comic-Con panel, but the actor got away at that time, and his fellow co-actors were seemingly uncomfortable by his comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Comic-Con, 2011 was the same year when the pilot season of the show was aired. At the event, Jason Momoa, probably in the context of the theme of the show, said, “But as far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and r*pe beautiful women”. His statement left his fellow co-stars visibly embarrassed as he quickly asked the next question.

However, the Aquaman actor apologised for his remarks with an Instagram post, where he wrote,

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” he wrote. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone, and I have seen first-hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable, and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

A video of Jason Momoa‘s comment was shared by the Guardian News on their youtube channel, and you can have a look at it here:



Presently, Jason Momoa will once again reprise his role as the DC superhero Aquaman in its sequel, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which is expected to release in December this year.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ashley Olsen Marries Louis Eisner In A Hush-Hush Ceremony, 50 Attendees To Private Venue – Here Are All The Details You Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News