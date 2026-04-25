With the release of Michael, the late King of Pop has received renewed media attention. And this has led to a prior attempt at a Michael Jackson biopic resurfacing in the headlines. In a 2024 interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga delved into his past experience with planning a Jackson biopic and the reasons it didn’t pan out.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Saw Casting As The Biggest Challenge

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke of his plan to do a Michael Jackson biopic, he was quick to note that casting would be a major hurdle. Michael Jackson had a dynamic personality and was both a charismatic and passionate performer, as well as someone capable of showing great awkwardness and vulnerability.

The 2026 Michael biopic eventually cast the late popstar’s nephew, Jafar Jackson, in the role, and Jafar’s performance has been among the movie’s more consistently praised aspects.

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Michael Jackson’s Controversial Life Made The Biopic Hard To Crack

In the interview, Sandeep noted that there was a lot of material that could be covered in a Michael Jackson biopic, but it would be very hard to get it right. Michael has had a long, highly publicized career, from his debut as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to his slowly burgeoning solo career that overtook the band he started out with. Even after he overshadowed his Jackson brothers and took off as a solo act, Michael’s career continued to have dramatic pivots, from his parting ways with Quincy Jones to his facial appearance and skin color changing thanks to an apparent case of vitiligo.

Another thorny issue that came up in the interview was the serious sexual abuse allegations leveled against Michael Jackson from the 1990s onward. These remain one of the most controversial aspects of the singer’s life and legacy to this day, with heated debates still ongoing about the extent of his guilt or innocence. Sandeep noted that it would be a difficult balance to strike when covering this matter, as it was so hard to know what was true and what wasn’t.

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Legal Issues & Allegations Complicated The Biopic Narrative

Ultimately, the manner in which the 2026 biopic handled these contentious topics proved highly divisive in its own right. According to Variety, during production, reports surfaced that a plan to feature the Jordan Chandler allegations had to be scrapped because it would violate a legal agreement the estate had entered into previously. As a consequence, the biopic makes no mention of Jackson’s biggest controversies and instead closes off the story around the time 1987’s Bad was released.

The biopic’s detractors have accused the film of being a sanitized retelling of Jackson’s career that doesn’t explore the pop star in any depth, suggesting the film struggled to strike a proper balance between telling a compelling story and adhering to the Jackson estate’s demands. Nonetheless, the film has been well-received by its audiences, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes rating.

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