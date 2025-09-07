Sandeep Reddy Vanga has emerged as one of the biggest directors in recent times. His narrative style has been both lauded and criticized, but whatever it has been, there can be no denying that his films make a powerful impression. Now, the director has created buzz again. Recently, an X user shared a clip of one of his interviews in which Reddy openly shared his wish to collaborate with the superstar.

Vanga’s Admiration for SRK

In the video clip, Vanga was asked if he would like to work with the Khans after collaborating with Kapoor stars Ranbir and Shahid. The director did not think twice before answering. He said that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and would definitely like to work with him if he ever gets the chance. Surprisingly, he did not include Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. This makes it obvious that for him, Khans refers only to Shah Rukh.

Reporter – You have worked with Kapoors – Ranbir & Shahid, would you work with Khans next ? Vanga – I’m a big fan of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, if I get a chance i’d definitely. Didn’t mentioned Chigma Selmon or Tingu Aamir. For Vanga, Khans = SRKpic.twitter.com/mOzxay7F6E — MARK (@OG_D0N) September 6, 2025

This was not the first time he spoke highly of the superstar. At an award function last year, when asked what he liked about SRK, Vanga replied that he liked everything about him. The Animal director added, “He is a great performer; we use the word ‘performer’ lightly, but he is one of the top-level performers.” He also stated with confidence that they will definitely work together in the future, which has raised hopes among fans. (via: Times of India)

Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Vanga’s Praise

The feeling seems to be mutual. At that same event, Shah Rukh Khan also suggested he would be interested in collaborating with the Animal director. He remarked, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has redefined intense storytelling with his unique style. I’d love to work with him, maybe in a South Indian-inspired film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

All of this leaves fans guessing what type of film they could collaborate on. Vanga is known for raw emotions, a lot of high drama, and powerful characters; Shah Rukh’s charm, versatility, and celebrity presence is incomparable. If they ultimately do collaborate, it will be one of the most exciting realms within Indian cinema. For now, there are no direct confirmations.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Street Fighter: Vidyut Jammwal Joins Jason Momoa & David Dastmalchian In Star-Studded Live-Action Reboot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News