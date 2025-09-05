Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capco, has unveiled the full cast of Street Fighter, the upcoming live-action reboot of the popular video game series. The film, which consists of a star-studded global ensemble, will mark the Hollywood debut of Indian actor and action icon Vidyut Jammwal.

Street Fighter Complete Cast List Ft. Vidyut Jammwal, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian & Others!

Vidyut is making his Hollywood debut alongside a pool of acclaimed international artists. In the movie, he plays the iconic yoga master Dhalsim, bringing his martial arts prowess to the role.

Other cast members include, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Roman Reigns (Joe Anoaʻi) as Akuma, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, and Kyle Mooney as Marvin.

When Is Street Fighter Releasing?

Street Fighter live-action reboot is slated to release in theatres across the US and India on October 16, 2026. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai and promises a fresh yet faithful cinematic take on the legendary fighting franchise.

