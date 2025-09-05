2005 was a big year for pop culture. Twilight, Supernatural, and Percy Jackson are among the epic series celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. These pieces of media redefined what fandom and popular culture meant when they were released and continue to do so to this day.

Expanding beyond text, television, and film, these pop culture phenomena that turned 20 created a legacy that continues to draw in fans to date, with growing online fandoms and conventions.

Twilight (Book)

Date of release : October 5, 2005

: October 5, 2005 Creator: Stephanie Meyer

Plot: When Meyer wrote the first draft about a vampire falling in love with a human based on a dream, she could’ve scarcely imagined Twilight’s tremendous impact today. In the book, Bella moves to Forks, and is attracted to Edward, who is a vampire. They fall in love, and must fight to stay together.

The book led to sequels and an ultra-successful movie franchise with an ensemble cast. Meyer followed up the series with a retelling from Edward’s perspective, Midnight Sun, which Netflix is adapting into an animated series.

Twilight celebrates its 20th anniversary this November with all five movies re-releasing in US theatres, a true snowballing of the vampire genre since 2005.

cannot believe it’s been 20 years https://t.co/1yg3p2KU1D — er is going back to badlands 10/14🌵❤️‍🔥 (@downbadforchap) August 27, 2025

Supernatural (TV series)

Date of release : September 13, 2005

: September 13, 2005 Creator: Eric Kripke

Plot: Clad in plaid, seated in a 1967 Chevrolet Impala, and blasting classic rock, Sam and Dean Winchester burst into our television screens 20 years ago. Featuring two brothers hunting monsters across America, Kripke originally envisaged Supernatural as an anthology, but changed his mind after seeing Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles together onscreen.

The cast is very active in fan conventions, and recently spoke about how the show has stayed alive for so long thanks to the SPN family (fans included). As 15th on the Nielsen Top 20 streaming programs list five years after ending, Supernatural has had a lasting impact on pop culture to date. A spin-off, The Winchesters, also began airing in 2022.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Book series)

Date of release : July 1, 2005

: July 1, 2005 Creator: Rick Riordian

Plot: Percy Jackson is an ordinary eleven year-old, until he discovers that his father is the Greek god Poseidon. He must travel to Camp Half Blood, and find out who stole Zeus’ master bolt so he can see his mother again.

Rick Riordian opened Pandora’s box with the book, creating a book series, spin-offs, movies, and a Disney+ series. With effortless inclusivity and diverse characters, including our favorite characters from Greek mythology (such as the Minotaur, Medusa, and a host of Greek gods), the first book and the subsequent expansion of the Percy Jackson universe has stood the test of time, and how!

happy 20 years to percy jackson and the olympians 💙⚡️🔱 pic.twitter.com/xXN4VOKFJ6 — hannah (@hazelsgems) June 28, 2025

The Office (TV series)

Date of release : March 24, 2005

: March 24, 2005 Creator: Greg Daniels

Plot: A mockumentary-style sitcom set in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, The Office features an eccentric staff, headed by Regional Manager, Michael Scott. An ensemble cast, a unique format, and extremely meme-able screengrabs has ensured the longevity of the show long after it stopped airing in 2013.

Based on the British show of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, it is now considered a classic. The actors have released podcasts (Office Ladies and The Office Deep Dive), and a spin-off, The Paper, was released on September 4, 2025.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Animated TV series)

Date of release : February 21, 2005

: February 21, 2005 Creator: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Plot: Combining elements of Asian animations and culture with Western-style art, Avatar: The Last Airbender is the story of Aang, the last survivor of the Air Nomads, who is the master (bender) of all four elements i.e. air, water, fire, and earth, known as the Avatar.

With groundbreaking writing, covering topics unheard of in children’s television, Avatar is often considered one of the best animated television series ever created. As with others on this list, a spin-off show (The Legend of Korra) started after the show ended, and comic series, novels, a movie, and a live-action Netflix series followed.

One second from every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender #20YearsOfAvatar pic.twitter.com/lBgO8epGr7 — Discuss Avatar (@DiscussAvatar) February 21, 2025

Grey’s Anatomy

Year of release : March 27, 2005

: March 27, 2005 Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Plot: Meredith Grey, the original ‘pick-me’ girl speed-walked into Seattle Grace Hospital as an intern in 2005, creating one of the most iconic shows of the last twenty years that was recently renewed for its 22nd season.

Evolving into becoming a show about the lives of the doctors in the hospital, not just the interns, Grey’s is known for its heartfelt storylines, queer representation, and showing that even flawed characters can be lovable. The ensemble cast became household names, and the show occupies the 10th spot of most streamed shows in Nielsen’s rankings of the first six months of 2025.

Doctor Who revival (TV series)

Year of release : March 26, 2005

: March 26, 2005 Revival showrunner: Russell T. Davies

Plot: Rose Tyler is attacked by some mannequins, and is rescued by a strange man near her workplace who then proceeds to blow it up. That’s the premise of the first episode of the Doctor Who revival, which eventually generated a cult following in the 20 years since.

One of the most loved series about a humanoid alien (The Doctor) from Gallifrey with a space-time travelling TARDIS, the show returned to British television in 2005, for a whole new era. With multiple regenerations of the Doctor, the revival might be celebrating its 20th anniversary, but it’s been 62 years since the show first aired in 1963.

Yesterday, New Who turned twenty! 🎉 Two decades since the Ninth Doctor took Rose’s hand and told her to run. To celebrate, I’ve edited this—reliving the heroism, the horror and the heartbreak that defined a generation. And the story isn’t over yet.. 🌌 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2BGtRgEJX7 — Séan 👾 (@SeanEdits) March 27, 2025

How I Met Your Mother (TV series)

Date of release : September 19, 2005

: September 19, 2005 Creator: Craig Thomas, Carter Bays

Plot: It was legen-wait for it-dary when How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) first aired 20 years ago. Ted Mosby, alongside his friends, navigates New York City’s dating scene in his twenties. The overarching story revolves around telling his kids 25 years in the future the story of how he met their mom.

From countless repeat references to relatability, this sitcom has longevity beyond the 9 years it aired, and an enviable friend group. Despite its highly contended conclusion, the show is considered one of the most well-known American sitcoms to date. It also led to a short-lived spin-off, How I Met Your Father with HIMYM cast cameos.

Batman Begins (Movie)

Date of release : May 31, 2005

: May 31, 2005 Director: Christopher Nolan

Plot: Perhaps the most iconic version of the suited DC superhero, Nolan’s Batman Begins cemented his place as a director to look out for in 2005. Featuring a grittier, realistic version of the Dark Knight, the film starts with his backstory, showing how his parents’ murder led to Bruce Wayne donning the mask, and eventually fighting an evil mastermind who wants to wipe out Gotham City, his hometown.

Reviving DC on cinema after campy Batman movies released in the 90s, it created a resurgence in the superhero genre. Batman Begins also led to a Nolan trilogy, the second of which featured Heath Ledger as The Joker in his swansong.

Pride & Prejudice (Movie)

Date of release : 1991

: 1991 Director: Joe Wright

Plot: Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy dislike each other at first sight, but circumstances push them together as Elizabeth’s sister Jane attracts the attention of Darcy’s friend, Mr Bingley. On a rainy day, however, Mr Darcy reveals a truth that will rattle Elizabeth, and cause her to reevaluate all her prejudice about him.

Adapting a Jane Austen classic for the 21st century is no mean feat, considering the iconic 1995 series released by the BBC previously. The 2005 movie version managed to blend the much-discussed tale with fresh cinematography and some new faces to create a classic that stands on its own, attracting younger audiences to Austen.

Whether you love fantasy, romance, or a good dose of comedy, check out these 10 pieces of media celebrating their 20th anniversaries that shaped pop culture!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Pedro Pascal’s Most Overlooked Role Isn’t The Mandalorian Or Oberyn, It’s This 2015 Horror-Comedy Gem

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News