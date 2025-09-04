If you are a fan of Hollywood rom-coms, then you surely know Cameron Diaz. The actress ruled the industry for two decades with her gorgeous looks and impeccable comic timing. She worked in several rom-coms between the 1990s and 2000s, some of which we still watch to lighten the mood or just to have a good laugh.

Diaz makes you swoon with her charm and leaves you overwhelmed with emotions when she unites with her true love on the silver screen. In this article, we will look at some of the four-time Golden Globe Award winner’s most loved films of all time.

5. What Happens In Vegas

Streaming On: JioHotstar (India), Apple TV (US)

JioHotstar (India), Apple TV (US) RT Score: 25%

25% Director: Tom Vaughan

One of Cameron Diaz’s most loved and rewatched movies is definitely What Happens in Vegas. The film was released in 2008, and her onscreen love-hate relationship with Ashton Kutcher surely won the hearts of fans. Diaz played the role of Kutcher’s wife in the film. The duo got married in a drunken state in Las Vegas.

4. Bad Teacher

Streaming On: Zee5, Apple TV (India & US)

Zee5, Apple TV (India & US) RT Score: 46%

46% Director: Jake Kasdan

Cameron Diaz stole the limelight with her sizzling school teacher role in this film. She played the character of a self-absorbed and cynical middle school teacher who aims to snatch a rich guy. However, another teacher, Amy, obstructs all her motives and plans. The power struggle between the two becomes the film’s main plot point.

3. The Holiday

Streaming On: JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV (India & US)

JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV (India & US) RT Score: 51%

51% Director: Nancy Meyers

This beautiful romantic comedy was shot in California and England. Nancy Meyers produced and directed the film, in which Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz played the leading ladies. Diaz portrayed a successful business owner who exchanges her home with a society columnist. The film is about how the duo finds their own true love. Diaz was hugely appreciated for her cute, sexy, and funny character in the movie.

2. The Mask

Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV (India & US)

Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV (India & US) RT Score: 80%

80% Director: Chuck Russell

This superhero action comedy starring Jim Carrey is one of Hollywood’s most-loved classics. Diaz made her acting debut with the film, playing the hero’s love interest. Her chemistry with Carrey was widely appreciated. The film was a superhit, and its gross earnings were approximately $351.6 million (per Box Office Mojo).

1. There’s Something About Mary

Streaming On: Apple TV (US)

Apple TV (US) RT Score: 84%

84% Director: Robert Farrelly

In the 1998 film, Cameron Diaz played an orthopedic surgeon who became the love interest of multiple men. Actors Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon, Lee Evans, and Chris Elliott played the men who tried to pursue her. The film was received well, and Diaz won numerous awards, including a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

The Knight and Day star took a 10-year break from Hollywood, but made a comeback at the start of this year, with Back In Action. She might soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film Outcome.

