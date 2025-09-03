Cameron Diaz is regarded as one of the most fashionable and talented actresses in the Hollywood industry. The diva has been ruling the hearts of her fans over the decades with her remarkable roles in movies like Charlie’s Angels, The Holiday, What Happens in Vegas, Knight and Day, and more. The Golden Globe Awards winner is among the most bankable actresses and was ranked as the highest-paid star over 40 in 2013. Diaz has had a highly successful career for two decades, and here are some interesting details about the Bad Teacher star.

Net Worth of Cameron Diaz

The actress started her acting career with The Mask, which made her an overnight star; however, she worked hard and delivered numerous blockbuster hits throughout her career. The success of films has contributed to her estimated enormous net worth of $140 million in the year 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Some of her highly paying roles include $3 million for Shrek part 1, and she was paid $10 million for Shrek part 2. Apart from this franchise, she was well paid for the Charlie’s Angels franchise, which totaled approximately $32 million. Reportedly, her greatest earning was from the film Bad Teacher, for which she secured a portion of the film’s profits.

Real Estate Purchases by Cameron Diaz

Knight and Day actress and punk rocker Benji Madden have impeccable taste in real estate, and over the years, they have acquired several projects at premium locations.

Cameron Diaz’ Massive Beverly Hills Mansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISTINGS 🔑 (@listings)

The couple owns a gigantic mansion in Benedict Canyon, Beverly Hills. The area is spread over 1.6 acres, and the house comprises 7 bedrooms. The mansion is set up as a farmhouse for the duo, with French-style doors, cozy fireplaces, and towering ceilings. The present evaluated value of the mansion is $17.8 million.

Diaz’ Montecito Mansion, Worth $12.7 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Real Estate (@housesofcelebs)

There’s Something About Mary actress and her husband own a beautiful and serene property in Montecito near Santa Barbara. The couple visits this property when they want some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the calmness. The mansion is designed in Mediterranean-style and built up to three floors. It comprises six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Manhattan Apartment In New York City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Basart (@theinteriorguidecom)

The Other Woman actress Cameron Diaz has two massive properties away from the city; however, her Manhattan condo has heart. The actress owns a spectacularly designed apartment in New York City, which exudes elegance and style in all sections.

Presently, the gorgeous actress owns several properties in LA, a condo in New York City, and more.

Cameron Diaz is known for her iconic roles in drama and comedy film genres. The stylish diva announced her retirement after giving two decades to the industry; however, she recently made her comeback with the OTT release, Back In Action, in January 2025. There are talks about her pairing with Keanu Reeves for the upcoming film, Outcome.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Nani Gets Trolled After Krithi Shetty’s Confession Of Discomfort Over Lip-Lock Scene In Shyam Singha Roy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News