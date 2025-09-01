After the massive success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas struggled with some underperformers. But Kalki, 2898 AD, has turned the tables, and how! Many wouldn’t know, but our Darling star wanted to work with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, but she allegedly rejected the offers. Scroll below for an interesting throwback.

In 2019, Prabhas collaborated with Shraddha Kapoor for the action thriller, Saaho. The movie starred multiple actors from South and Bollywood, including Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a hit affair with box office collections of 149 crores.

Rumors once broke that Katrina Kaif was the first choice to play the leading lady in Saaho. But the actress allegedly made the producers chase her for six long months before rejecting the Prabhas starrer.

Katrina Allegedly Rejected Saaho

A source close to Deccan Chronicle had revealed, “Katrina Kaif is not in Saaho. She could’ve been part of it, as we had chased her for six months. This was before the release of Baahubali 2, when she didn’t think working with Prabhas was worth her while. So, after pursuing her for six months, we gave up on the idea of signing her for the movie.”

The insider also accused Katrina‘s team of spreading rumors to gain publicity since Baahubali 2 had worked way better than expected at the box office.

Kat has never addressed the rumors. Some other reports also claim that she wanted to be part of the project but decided to support Salman Khan instead, who was struggling in Bharat due to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s sudden exit. There remains no confirmation of this, either!

What’s Next For Prabhas?

On the work front, Prabhas has an exciting slate of upcoming movies, including a sequel to the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. He will also be next seen in Spirit and The Raja Saab.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Rajesh Khanna Was Compared To The French Emperor, Napoleon, By A Journalist For This Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News