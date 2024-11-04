Remember when Angelina Jolie had a golden opportunity to strut her stuff alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels? Yep, back in 2000, she was all set to join the action-packed girl gang but said, “Thanks, but no thanks!” Why would a rising star with an Oscar on the horizon turn down such a juicy role? Let’s dive into this wild ride of a decision.

At the time, Jolie was on fire! With hits like The Bone Collector and Girl, Interrupted, she was on her path to literal stardom. Columbia Pictures thought Charlie’s Angels would be the icing for her career. They rolled out the red carpet, pitching it hard. “When [Columbia Pictures] sent me the script for Charlie’s Angels, they said there hadn’t been perfect, strong roles for women, that it would make me a big star, and that I would have a fun time doing it,” Jolie revealed in a chat with Premiere.

But here’s the kicker: Jolie wasn’t biting. “All my roles in Gia, Playing By Heart, and The Bone Collector have been strong female. The idea of being a big STAR has absolutely NO APPEAL to me,” she shot back. Ouch! Talk about a reality check for Hollywood. Jolie felt out of place with the Charlie’s Angels vibe, noting audiences wouldn’t enjoy her chasing bad guys in heels.

After the emotional rollercoaster of Girl Interrupted, she was craving something a little lighter. “It was a weighty thing,” she confessed. “It weighed on me.” Instead, she had her sights set on Gone in 60 Seconds. “That was going to be my fun movie, and I was going to have fun doing it with guys,” she said, ready for a dose of adrenaline and a side of mischief.

While Charlie’s Angels promised action and laughs, Jolie was drawn to the grit of her character in Gone in 60 Seconds. She described it as grounding. “I did this film to ground myself because [this character] is very, y’know, her hands are greasy. She’s got two jobs. She knows what she wants; simple things make her happy.” Now that’s a gal we can all relate to!

And if you think Jolie didn’t know about the exposure that came with Charlie’s Angels, think again. In a 1999 interview with Film Ink, she said, “Plus, I don’t wanna be that exposed by being in a huge movie.” That’s a power move—she wanted to keep her mystique intact.

In the end, Jolie’s gamble paid off big time. She soared to new heights without Charlie’s Angels, and the film didn’t miss a beat, raking in a jaw-dropping $259.7 million at the box office. But wait—Gone in 60 Seconds wasn’t far behind, hauling in a solid $232.6 million.

So, while Jolie may have passed on the adrenaline-fueled fun of Charlie’s Angels, she made a perfect choice that fit her vibe. Sometimes, the road less traveled leads to even more wild adventures!

