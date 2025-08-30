We all know Teja Sajja, who gained Pan-Indian fame with HanuMan. He is now coming back with another Hindu mythological epic-inspired film titled Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand. The big-budget action fantasy’s trailer has been released, and other promotional efforts are underway as the release date draws near. In this article, we will look at some details about the upcoming film, including the possible plot, the confirmed theatrical release date, and the rumored OTT platform.

Mirai Plot

Supposedly, the film is connected to Emperor Ashoka. After the war of Kalinga, he created nine sacred scriptures that have the power to transform any human into a supernatural being. According to Times Now, these scriptures could even turn a human into a deity. The people of Dharamshala are entrusted with safeguarding this knowledge.

However, a powerful figure known as Black Sword, played by Manchu Manoj, has already mastered black magic and seeks to obtain the powers hidden within Ashoka’s scriptures. The one destined to prevent this from becoming reality is a super Yodha, portrayed by Teja Sajja. According to 123 Telugu, the power that will aid the Yodha in defeating these evil forces was also created long ago, during the time of Lord Sriram. That weapon, a divine staff, is called Mirai.

Releases: Theatrical, OTT, and Satellite

On September 12, 2025, the film will have its grand theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi according to BookMyShow. Jio Star has supposedly acquired the post-theatrical rights, covering both satellite and OTT. According to 123 Telugu, Jio Hotstar will stream the film online, while Star Maa has secured the post-theatrical satellite broadcast rights. As reported by Cinejosh, the audio rights have been purchased by Tips Music and the combined satellite and OTT rights were sold for 50 crores.

