Teja Sajja, who made waves with his mythological action movie HanuMan, is back in the news again. The young actor has announced his next film, Mirai. The title announcement had the internet buzzing as fans wondered what it could mean and how it connected to the story. Although the producers have not conveyed much about the storyline yet, the title Mirai itself has gotten everyone talking.

What Is The Meaning Of Mirai?

In an earlier conversation with Galatta Plus, Teja explained that Mirai is a Japanese word. He said it stands for “a hope for the future,” but added that the word carries several other meanings in the movie. Teja also disclosed that director Karthik Ghattamaneni recommended the use of this word.

Initially, the actor was hesitant about choosing a title that sounded unfamiliar, but the director assured him that the movie would give the audience the proper answer and make the choice significant.

People who watched the trailer attentively may have seen Ritika Nayak’s character instructing Teja Sajja that he needs to reach Mirai to overcome the evil. This clearly suggests that Mirai is not only a concept but also a place inside the story.

A Glimpse Into The Story Of Mirai

The trailer takes the audience deeper into the world of Mirai. It introduces Teja Sajja as a regular young man with a bright future who suddenly finds out he has been chosen to guard nine holy manuscripts. To execute his task, he needs to face the dark rival Black Sword, played by Manoj Manchu. With the blessings of Lord Rama, a magical staff, and his unwavering faith, he enters the fight between good and evil.

The visuals promise a large-scale story loaded with beautiful frames, grand action, and a mix of mythology with modern cinema. Teja shows an impressive journey from an innocent youth to a brave warrior who carries both emotional and physical challenges with ease.

Karthik Ghattamaneni, who is strong in both action and emotion, has directed the movie. Produced by People Media Factory, Mirai is expected to be one of the year’s blockbuster movies. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

Check out the trailer for Mirai below:

