The much-awaited Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has finally arrived in theatres, and the early reactions from viewers are already flooding social media. From its grand scale to star performances, the movie has left audiences buzzing. After watching the first day’s first show, moviegoers are actively sharing their experience on X (formerly Twitter).

What Viewers Are Saying On X

One user took to X after watching the film in IMAX and wrote, “Just Watched #LOKAH in IMAX🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you @preethamdnl sir you can cherish this forever… Pls do more IMAX collaborations…♥️ The best IMAX experience of recent times🔥.” The technical presentation seems to have impressed many, especially those who got to watch it on the biggest screens.

Another user pointed out that the film was better than expected and shared, “#Lokah is better than I expected.. Campy, delirious and fun, but also unsure of what it wants to be in its tone and execution. This is Kalyani’s best performance yet, while Naslen serves a FEAST for everybody. 3.5 ⭐.”

There is also praise for the way the world has been built. One fan tweeted, “#Lokah @DQsWayfarerFilm built an outstanding world!! Awesome starting to the universe. All departments executed their max to bring the visual glory. Cameos done right with the flow. Go for it, enjoy immense experience in the theatre. Winner 🏆.” Viewers are clearly enjoying the cinematic universe approach and the scale on which the movie has been made.

The thrills also seem to be working well with the audience. Another user posted, “#Lokah is hitting all the right notes! 🎬 First 20 mins set the stage, and after that it’s pure thrill. That interval twist gave me goosebumps 🙌😯🔥 #LokahChapter1.” It looks like the film keeps viewers hooked right from the beginning and manages to surprise them at the interval.

Another excited fan called it the biggest big-screen ride of the year and said, “#Lokah : Best theatrical experience film of the year 🔥🔥🔥 Guyyyyssss go & book your tickets!! Congratulations team Lokah.. Arun Dominic 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳.” Such reactions show the level of excitement surrounding the movie.

Check out more Netizens’ reactions below:

The Overall Buzz

Looking at the reactions, Lokah X seems to be winning the audience with its scale, technical brilliance, and gripping storytelling. With strong word of mouth and festival timing on its side, Lokah could turn out to be one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the season.

