Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video this week and the Tamil film managed to garner decent viewership in its debut week. While it failed to enter the top 5 most viewed films in their debut weeks on Prime Video, it nailed another achievement nonetheless!

Enters Top 10 Non-Netflix Debuts!

Matching the brilliance of Dhanush’s Kuberaa, which garnered 2.5 million views in its debut week, Vijay Sethupathi entered the top 10 list. In fact, it pushed Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s Ronth out of the top 10 debuts. Ronth arrived on JioHotstar and garnered a viewership of 2.4 million in its debut week!

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Verdict

After a good response from the audiences in the theaters, Thalaivan Thalaivii managed to garner 2.5 million views in its debut week, taking the second spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of August 18-24, 2025, with the estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Here are the debut week viewership of the top 10 theatrical releases that arrived on OTT platforms except Netflix, after May 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 million (Sony Liv) Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 3.1 million (Prime Video) L2: Empuraan (JioHotstar) | Single (Prime Video): 3 million Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video) | Kuberaa (Prime Video): 2.5 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The official data given by Ormax is for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

