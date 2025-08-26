Salakaar season 1 sees a sharp decline in its 3rd week. The JioHotstar show also lost the #2 spot in the weekly top 5 most-viewed original series list. The series generated a medium to low buzz so far; therefore, it is starting to decline in viewership count. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The series was at the #2 spot last week and debuted at #4. It is still far from entering the top 10 most-watched web series of the year list. Judging by its performance, it might not even be able to crack the top 10. The series saw an impressive hike in its second week, but it did not continue in its third week.

Salakaar OTT verdict Week 3

Salakaar season 1 is still one of the top 5 most-watched web series for the week of August 18-24. Based on the Ormax Media report shared on their Instagram handle, the series featuring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia generated 2.2 million views in its third week of streaming. The viewership fell by 45% from last week. It also lost the #2 spot and dropped to the 3rd rank this week. The #1 rank is held by Saare Jahan Se Accha and #2 by Wednesday Season 2.

Salakaar OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 2.4 million views | Rank 4

Week 2: 4 million views | Rank 2

Week 3: 2.2 million views | Rank 3

Total: 8.6 million views

The JioHotstar series is still approximately 5 million views away from Chidiya Udd’s 13.7 million views, but it will crack the list of the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of the year.

What is the series about?

Salakaar season 1 follows a young Indian spy on a covert mission that interweaves with a veteran spymaster’s past, revealing national secrets and hidden truths through intelligence and determination. They protect India’s security amid sacrifice and generational burdens. Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, and Ashwath Bhatt, is streaming on JioHotstar.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these shows have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tehran OTT Verdict (Week 2): Sees A Jump Of 17% Only From Its Debut Week, Miles Away From Cracking 2025’s Top 5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News