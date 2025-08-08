Salakaar Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt

Creator: Faruk Kabir

Director: Faruk Kabir

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 5 episodes of 30 minutes each.

There is a saying in Sanskrit – ‘Ati Sarvatra Varjayet.’ Loosely translated into English, it means, too much of anything is harmful! Currently, that indicates too many spy thrillers! Like, I am literally 10 minutes away from surrendering if I am introduced to any more Spy Universe any further. The latest one is Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, infiltrating Pakistan amidst a nuclear mission in this spy thriller titled Salakaar!

Created and directed by Faruk Kabir, this web series seems to be a film that was later very badly edited into five episodes to accomodate the space of a web series, no idea why! Even the trailer felt like a film but it was later revealed to be a web series!

Any which way, film or web series, all of them have a basic need to fulfil – good storyline and even better writing. Salakaar ticks the first box but surrenders to the latter! The basic premise is intriguing, timeline builds up the anticipation well in the first 20 minutes but then the entire series crashes and dilapidates with only ruins remaining! You cannot even rebuild them, it is that disturbed!

Salakaar Review: What’s It About:

The story of Salakaar is dissected into two time frames – 2025, where a RAW agent, Maryam alias Srishti, played by Mouni Roy, is trying to know about a plan by Pakistani Colonel Ashfaqullah (Surya Sharma) that involves the making of a nuclear bomb. She is being aided by a Salakaar – National Security Advisor Purnendu Sharma, who has links with the Pak Colonel.

The second timeline reveals that the NSA is Naveen Kasturia, a RAW Agent, working in Pakistan with the alias Dayal Sharma, trying to stop Pakistani General Zia, played by Mukesh Rishi, from making a nuclear reactor. So, this is the basic premise of this web series, which makes a lot of sense, but that is it. Beyond this point, this series did not make any sense, making Pakistan look like an absolutely stupid nation, if I may say so!

Salakaar Review: What Works:

The biggest win of Salakaar is its length – 5 episodes of 30 minutes each. Not because it turns into a gripping tale, but only because one can thank them that this ended! The basic problem in Faruk Kabir’s film-turned-series is the lazy writing. The attempt to create a jingoistic vibe is so childish that it simply shows the neighboring country as stupid. Period! It is such a juvenile attempt that after a certain point I seriously want to chant Hindustan Zindabad and get done with this once and for all!

Salakaar Review: Star Performance:

Coming to the characters, as the young protagonist, Kasturia is the heart of the series. He delivers a committed, quiet, and intense performance, trying his best to inject life into a poorly written character. However, it is Mukesh Rishi as the Pakistani General, who holds this show, for whatever timeframe he can hold. He brings an authority that the entire show desperately needs but fails to achieve! The biggest disappointment here is Mouni Roy’s Sakshi! And I exactly pointed out the issue, why!

Salakaar Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The web series promised a gripping, intelligent cat-and-mouse chase game between India and Pakistan’s intel teams. However, what it delivered was a masterclass in missed opportunities and how not to create a Spy Thriller! Because the basic element missing in this thriller is the thrill itself. In fact, it is exhausting to watch a strong concept die a slow death under the weight of shoddy writing, predictable cliches, and a fundamental misunderstanding of the genre – thriller. There are too many spies, but the thrill has already been explored previously in Mission Majnu, properly in the exact manner, so much so that it is a replica of Raazi on a fundamental level.

The 1978 timeline, while more engaging and historically inspired, quickly gives way to juvenile plot points and a script that often borders on the absurd. Characters make baffling, illogical decisions. The plot, at times, is so focused on ridiculing Pakistan that it loses all sense. Also, I am so done with female spies being used as sex bombs to make Pakistani Generals go weak on their knees! I mean, seriously?! Even if it happens, it is disgusting and so discomforting to watch on screen! I mean, imagine a female RAW officer not using her intellect but her body to get things done! In which Universe is this 50 Shades of Grey taking place?

Salakaar Review: Last Words:

Salakaar is a Spy thriller that forgot to spy and was too lazy to deliver a thrill! And it is heartbreaking to watch a good premise go for a toss and a talented cast wasted! A cast that was on a mission not to deliver content, while I was on a mission not to sleep till I surrendered!

1.5 star

