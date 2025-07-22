With August 15 round the corner, Deshbhakti fever is shooting up to an all-time high. And to cash on the patriotic flavor, a new web series starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy is arriving on JioHotstar. A teaser of the web series has been dropped, and it is as confusing as intriguing, hinting at the formation of another Spy Universe.

The 45-second clip introduces Naveen Kasturia as an Indian Spy planted in Pakistan, but we get no idea about what he is doing and how he will do it! Naveen Kasturia refuses to shed his officer image which has been loved by the audiences in TVF’s Aspirants!

In the Salakaar teaser, Kasturia looks like a man burdened by secrets, and his performance promises to be the raw and intense. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, for a change, creates, intrigue rather than adding only glamor! Is she a victim, the mastermind? Her expressions keep you guessing building the perfect twist to the tale!

The teaser is a little vague, but still, there’s a hint of a high-stakes game at play – and a political conspiracy between India and Pakistan, arriving at the time of Independence Day, is a win-win situation!

Let me be honest, we have seen some of these shots before. The suava officer escaping a bomb blast, the mysterious woman, and the chases – it all feels a tad too familiar. Still Salaakar teaser is appealing, has high-energy and promises an intense thriller. Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, however, are not convincing enough to deliver compelling performances.

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Janhavi Hardas, the web series arrives on JioHotstar on August 8. The tagline of the show says, “The world knows him by many names. We know him by just one, Salakaar.” Check out the teaser here.

