Few Indian web series have managed to create an emotional connection, and amongst them, one is Aspirants. The story of students preparing for civil service exams has been relatable, capturing ambition, friendship, and failure. Now the story is ready to move forward with a new chapter. The makers have officially confirmed that season 3 of the popular TVF series is on its way.

After months of speculation, there is finally clarity on the return of Aspirants. The TVF drama, which built a loyal following through grounded storytelling and relatable characters, is returning with Season 3.

Aspirants Season 3 Release Date & Cast

Streaming platform Prime Video has announced the release date of Aspirants season 3. The new season of the show, created and produced under The Viral Fever banner, will premiere on March 13, 2026. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and in more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

Leading actor Naveen Kasturia reprises his role as Abhilash. Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine also return to continue their characters’ journey. This season introduces Jatin Goswami as a new addition to the cast.

What To Expect In Aspirants Season 3

The upcoming season follows two timelines. At present, Abhilash is serving as a District Magistrate, and an inquiry has been initiated against him following allegations by ALC Sandeep Ohlan. The situation begins to affect his personal relationships and professional standing.

In the past, viewers would see Abhilash after clearing the IRS exam. Despite securing a position, he decides to prepare once again for the IAS exam in Mukherjee Nagar. The storyline explores new friendships, rivalries, and the emotional cost of chasing a dream.

With higher stakes and deeper conflicts, Season 3 aims to expand the world of Aspirants beyond exam preparation and into the consequences that follow.

