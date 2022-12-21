Naveer Kasturia became a popular name in the entertainment industry after his stint in Pitchers went viral. The series happens to be one of the best rated shows in the country and enjoys a massive fan following amongst fans all over the world. The first instalment of the TVF masterpiece was released in 2015 and the makers are now finally coming up with the second season of the show. In a recent interview, Kasturia opens up on shooting ‘Pitchers 2’ and how he never thought that it would even happen. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show stars Naveen, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan in pivotal roles. The TVF show is one of the highest-rated shows by IMDb with 9.1 ratings and the story revolves around friends turned entrepreneurs who are looking for investors for their business idea.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Naveen Kasturia opened up on how it felt to return to the sets of Pitcher 2 after seven long years and said, “Surreal is too strong a word but it was unreal. I kind of had lost hope for it. I yearned for it for a very long time. And after a while, I accepted that it won’t happen. So, I had removed it from my system. So suddenly when it started, season 2, it did feel a little unreal. I was wondering ‘is it really happening’.”

Not just that, Naveen Kasturia also opened up on how he shared the same experience as Abhay Mahajan and said, “Abhay and I were in the same boat. Both of us kept asking each other, ‘is this really happening’. See, both of us had waited for this for so long. But we are only actors so we are dependent on the creators. A lot of people would come and ask me about season 2. It was very difficult to explain to them. They expected us to know about the future of the show when we didn’t.”

Pitchers 2 releases on December 23, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Naveen Kasturia opening up on shooting the season 2 of Pitchers? Tell us in the space below.

