Uorfi Javed often makes headlines with her bizarre fashion statement, as she has a unique talent for turning anything and everything into clothing material, starting from band-aids to cycle chains. She is even bold enough to step out in the streets, and it will not be wrong to say that she has become a paparazzi favourite. Uorfi is often seen in barely there or overly exposing outfits, so this video clip of her wearing a salwar kurta with a dupatta threw off the netizens a bit.

Uorfi is currently a contestant on the popular MTV reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a contestant, which is being hosted by TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. Because of her outfits, she is often targeted by r*pe and death threats.

But this time, the netizens are surprised by her attire more so because she is wearing the kurta set on a beach where people are meant to wear swim-appropriate clothing, but Uorfi is Uorfi; she does not live by the rules. She is clearly out of the country, and she mentioned it on her Instagram story earlier in reference to some other matter. The actress seems to enjoy the breeze as she wore a salwar set with a transparent brown dupatta and heels on the beach.

The post has been shared on Instagram and with the caption on the video, “PoV-Uorfi Javed In a Parallel universe”. The netizens did not leave this moment to fill the comment section with their sarcastic comments, such as “OMG ye suit pehni h jo bina kapda ka rehti h🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈”, “She’s like Tom Jerry,, Pura time nangay jb beach pe Jana to kapre pehan liye 🤣”, “Jethalal be like:Ayee pagal aurat🤣”, “Hamare planet pr alian aa gya 😂🤷”, “Ye ladki ulti peda hui h😂😂kapde phnne ki samjh nhi ise thodi si bhi😂”, “Proved :multiverse exist😅”, “Wo stree h kuch bhi kr skti h”

Uorfi Javed has become one of the most searched Asian celebrities on Google; it seems like she is a living, breathing example of the phrase “negative publicity is also publicity”. Check out the video of Uorfi from parallel universe here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

And for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

