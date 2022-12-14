Hina Khan is one of the most stylish leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years and then left the show at its peak. According to Hina, it was not her calling and decided to take a risk, and since then, there is no looking back. Hina Khan is known for her fashion sense and she never fails to impress fashion police with her impeccable fashion.

The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fandom and her fans wait for her pictures and videos. Recently, Hina dropped a super hot video on Instagram where she can be grooving to Pathaan’s loved song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan. The actress looked smoking hot in a sexy sequin top and a mini skirt. She completed the look with subtle makeup and bold lips.

However, she failed to impress the audience and Hina Khan got brutally trolled by internet users. As the video went viral, users trolled her by saying, “Deepika Padukone Ko Copy Nhi Kar Payi.”

Besharam Rang is one of the most loved tracks currently. Deepika Padukone is looking stunning in beachwear and Shahrukh Khan in the song is like a breath of fresh air. For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.com

