Reality shows and daily soaps have a huge fan base among Indian households. In other words, they are as big and popular as Bollywood films. Also, the actors who work on the small screen are as popular as Bollywood actors. Some of the TV stars have a huge fan following on social media and their fans and they always keep a tab on what their favourite stars are up to. These stars are the ones who bring viewership to these shows and so get paid very highly.

These television shows have been around for more than 10 years now and viewers cherish them very well. These television performers are paid hefty amounts, yeah and it all depends on their on-screen success as well as their popularity for the programs here or some of such actresses who get paid really high.

Now let us take a look at who gets paid the most. As per a report by News18, Tejasswi Prakash ranks among the highest-paid television actresses. Tejasswi is seen playing the main role in season 6 of Naagin which airs on Colors TV. When she was on Big Boss 15, she made Rs 10 lakh for each week she spent in the house. And now, for the show she is part of, Tejasswi is getting paid Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Another actress who gets paid really high is Rubina Dilak. As per reports, she earned around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per month when she was a participant in Bigg Boss. Which means she charged Rs 5 lakh per week. She has become so popular now and gets paid in the same bracket for endorsements as well.

Rupali Ganguly, who is popularly called Anupamaa, reportedly has become the highest-paid actress on the small screen. According to GQ India, she is currently getting paid Rs 3 lakh per episode. This means, for the number of episodes aired in a month, she earns almost or close to Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore. She is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen and it is understood why she gets paid so much and the highest.

