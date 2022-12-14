Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and his team are super excited to welcome Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez for the promotions of their upcoming film Cirkus which is all set to hit the screens during Christmas.

Kapil Sharma and guests will be entertaining the audiences as he will be seen conversing with director Rohit Shetty about the making of the film, cast, and a lot more. The promo of the show has been released and is just going viral for all the right reasons.

As per Times of India, the couple said, “As you all can see five actors and one director are already on the stage and 10 to 12 actors are getting ready behind the said, and 250 other artists are roaming around in the film city area. Sir, to make such a film, do you rob a bank?”. To this Pooja Hegde replies, “ Rohith Sir himself is a bank. So he does not need another bank.”

Director, Rohit replied to Kapil saying, “Kapil is the biggest bank than me.” soon. Later, Bindu, the onscreen wife of Kapil joins him on the stage and says, “You should have told me that the team of Cirkus was coming today,” and to this, Kapil adds “Why do you need to get ready when you can just a cherry on your nose and rest is already ready.”

Further, the team was seen doing some circus tricks with heroines Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez with the help of hoola hoops. Kapil Sharma says Ranveer Singh brought Deepika Padukone for 5 minutes in a song of a film that is 2 and a half hours but did not bring her to this show which runs for 5 long hours. The entire team and the audience started laughing after this comment by Kapil.

The show will be aired soon. What do you think of The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comments.

