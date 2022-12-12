Siddharth Aanand’s film Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most awaited flicks of the year. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release, the makers dropped the peppy dance number Besharam Rang on YouTube just hours ago, and netizens are having a meltdown.

The song released online features the lead pair–King Khan and Deepika–romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe. Since the release scores of fans pleased with its vibes with many calling for more glimpses of the film now. Not just that some fans were blown away over SRK and DP’s looks in the song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang opens with Spanish lyrics and visuals of Deepika Padukone entering the scene wearing a golden monokini jumping in a pool and then emerging out of it. Shah Rukh Khan, wearing a beach shirt and fedora, then arrives poolside and looks on. As she dances, Shah Rukh, now dressed in all white, smirks as he watches.

Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless showing off his chiseled body, and joins Deepika Padukone on the makeshift dance floor, which seems to be on a beachfront shack. The action then moves to a pristine beach where King Khan and Deepika dance away as drummers play rhythmic beats. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared the video on her Instagram handle, a user commented, “Deepu looking too hot🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another user wrote, “Uffff hoti🔥🔥”. A third user commented, “Kya lg rahi ho🔥🔥🔥,” another user remarked, “Who’s on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

A fifth user commented, “OH MY GOD YOU SLAYER LOOK AT YOU 🔥🔥🔥”

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan too took to Twitter to share glimpses of the superstar with some thirsty remarks. Take at some netizen reactions below:

Nobody in bollywood at the age of 57 can deliver this much sensual chemistry between hero & heroine!!

Only King Khan can do that🔥🥵#BesharamRang 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/p0gQK8Tyn1 — megha (@ItSMeghaRK) December 12, 2022

BANGING MY HEAD AGAINST A WALL HE IS SO 🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️🧎🏽‍♀️#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/yguEDlspMY — besharam rang (@shahodx) December 12, 2022

Who said drugs are more power full

Habibi go and listen 🥵💥 #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/0Rpbud28M6 — bruse_banner (@vk_vd11) December 12, 2022

Fuckin her with eyes only with such intense, passionate look @iamsrk ❤️‍🔥 and then… En Esta Noche l

La Vida es Completa for the rest 🫦#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/pd957BpMdb — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 12, 2022

I'm so confused about whom to focus on, they are both looking so fucking sexy. #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/pLeVkFlc6t — ً (@hmmbly) December 12, 2022

How can one salaam be this sexy 🥵🥵🥵

#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/3EGnTYORh5 — cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) December 12, 2022

A MAN CANNOT BE THIS HOT AT THE AGE OF 57 UNTIL HIS NAME IS MR. SHAH RUKH KHAN. 💥#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/4uvmIROaSB — Arijit ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ISRKzBeliever) December 12, 2022

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Was A Major Reason Behind Some Of His Key Career Choices

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News