Will she or she? This has become the most-asked question about Disha Vakani and her return on TV’s most-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since the actress went on a maternity break in 2018, fans have been demanding his return to the show. While makers are yet to make a clear statement on the same, the show’s social media page recently shared a hilarious meme.

Disha played the much-loved character of Dayaben on the show. However, their recent post has once again let the fans ask for his return on the show. Scroll down for more details.

In the above-mentioned post, Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi and Dayaben aka Disha Vakani are seen posing on the meme page shared by the makers. Netizens were taken to the past with the post then left them asking for their return. Taking to its comment section, Dayaben fans are seen getting irked. The post caption read, “Drop some love for these iconic pairs in the comments!”

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “You get the originals back then we’ll talk!!,” “It has to be Jetha & Daya, however even that is incomplete sice few years… God knows what’s gonna happen to #tmkoc Asit sir, pls kuch samjo ab… Daya bhabhi ko le aao, that too it has to be Disha vakani mam’m nly, no one else!,” wrote another. “Daya is not coming back in the show so stop talking about her!!!,” wrote another netizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

Earlier spilling the beans on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Modi had told ETimes, “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon. “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child.

“She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting,” he had said further.

Coming back, how many of you have been missing Disha Vakani on the show? Do let us know.

