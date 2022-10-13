Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is making headlines over the last few days and the reason isn’t really a pleasing one. From the last few days, we are coming across reports stating Disha suffered throat issues due to her peculiar voice in the character of Daya. Now, none other than the director of the show has broken his silence.

Not just throat issues but some just went too ahead calling it throat cancer. Yesterday, Disha‘s brother quashed all such reports and said her sister was fine playing her character of Daya. He said there’s no truth to the news and it’s all just rumours. Today, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal opened up about these weird reports and called them false.

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda has reacted to it refuting reports about Disha Vakani. Taking to Instagram, Malav posted a screenshot of a media story along with a caption that reads, “Like jethalal says….NONSENSE…News reporting is such a responsible job…it really amazes Me how at times it’s so irresponsibly done…yaar such big news atleast cross check once…it can affect so many ppl and WHY WHY WHY to print any news till you are sure about it…so to all her fans this is completely FALSE.”

Even though it’s now clear that Disha Vakani was absolutely fine playing her character Disha Vakani, we’re glad that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director himself shot down all such misleading reports on the internet.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani is yet to make her comeback in the show ever since she took maternity leave in 2017. Though she has made a short appearance a couple of times after that.

