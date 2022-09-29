Will she or will she not? This has become the most asked question ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break. The actress who plays the role of Dayaben in TV’s most-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing from the show for 3 years now. After going on a maternity break during her first pregnancy, she was expected to return to the show.

However, even after the birth of her 2nd baby, it is not confirmed if she will return to the show or if she’ll be replaced.

While a lot continues to be said and written about Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here’s the latest update about the same. According to the latest media reports, Disha aka Dayaben is likely to return to the show. Yes, you heard that right!

A source has revealed to News18 that makers are in contact with Disha Vakani as they plan to bring her back. The report further states that since her return is on high priority, she is likely to be replaced also if she doesn’t agree. The source closer to the development revealed to News18, “By October end or November beginning, you’ll be able to see Daya in the show. Makers have already approached Disha Vakani and talks with her are underway,”

“Reason that they (makers) have been waiting for such a long time is that they want Disha Vakani back. She is the priority. But if she does not agree to come back, they will find a new Dayaben. In any way, the character will be back on screens in November,” added the source further.

Earlier speaking to ETimes, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has opened up about Disha Vakani’s return and said, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

Coming back, how excited are you to see Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

