Palak Tiwari is one of the most popular gen Z actresses in the country right now. She happens to be Shweta Tiwari’s daughter and although she hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, she’s still very popular on social media among the fans. Last night, Palak made a stunning appearance at an event in the city dressed in a chic outfit as she flaunts her busty cleav*ge in it and gets trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Palak is pretty popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram. She became an overnight sensation on the internet with Harrdy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and is now called a Bijlee girl. Coming back to the topic, Tiwari is often lauded on the photo-sharing site by her fans for her amazing fashion sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Palak Tiwari appeared at the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 wearing an elegant dress. Her dress came in black, white and grey colours along with a corset top detailing which accentuated her petite figure and let her flaunt her assets in it.

Palak Tiwari’s skirt came with a floor-touching tulle net fabric which was attached to her waist. The actress opted for a messy bun hairdo to finish off the look with ultra-glam makeup with bronzed cheeks, smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Thoda kahne pe dhyan do didi wrna papad ho jaogi.” A second user commented, “skeleton aaa gayi function mey😂” A third user commented, “A wannabe who thinks too much of herself while having achieved nothing. What tantrums, what arrogance and snobbish attitude!! And just see the clip, trying to forcefully show the leg thru slit in the dress😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens brutally trolling Palak Tiwari for her fashionable look from last night? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shraddha Arya Refuses To Give Up, Performs At Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 Despite A Leg Injury

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram