Palak Tiwari Looks Breathtaking In Kanjeevaram Saree, Leaves Mom Shweta Tiwari Awestruck

‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse from her ethnic photoshoot which left her actress-mother Shweta Tiwari in awe.

Palak took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel of her posing in a pink-gold Kanjeevaram saree for the first time. She completed her look with gold jewellery and tied her hair into a braid.

Reacting to the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote: “Oh my god! My Babyyyy,” with heart emojis.

She then shared Palak‘s video on her Instagram story and wrote: “Kitni sundar meri bacchi!! (My daughter is so beautiful).”

On the acting front, Palak Tiwari will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She also has an upcoming film titled ‘Rosie’.

Shweta will be seen sharing screen space with actor Manav Gohil after twenty years in the upcoming ‘Main Hoon Aparajita.’

