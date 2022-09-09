Television actress Kamya Panjabi said that she is very fond of giving a personal touch to her characters and that is the reason she chose to shop for ornaments she wears for the show ‘Sanjog’.

Kamya said: “I have always been fond of giving a personal touch to my characters and as soon as I learnt about my new onscreen avatar of Gauri, I got very excited.”

Kamya Panjabi said, “This was because I had never played such a character and I knew I would get to experiment with my look even more this time around. In fact, after signing up for the show, I even started buying oxidised rings, nose pins, Jutis, amongst other things that would suit the character of Gauri.”

“Since I have always been fond of oxidised ornaments, I prefer wearing my own jewellery along with the jewellery provided by the show’s stylist in order to bring out Gauri‘s authentic side,” added Kamya Panjabi.

“I love experimenting with my outfits as well as jewellery and I feel having my own set of accessories doesn’t restrict my choices.,” concluded Kamya Panjabi saying.

Kamya Panjabi led ‘Sanjog’ airs on Zee TV

