Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan never leaves a chance to become the talk of the town. Before making her acting debut, she is making heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. Time and again we see the budding actress making fashion splashes at various events, parties and even at the airport. Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhar’s The Archies.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina among many others.

Recently, Suhana Khan drew flak from netizens for her latest spotting at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was snapped with her star mom Gauri Khan looking stunning as ever. The upcoming actress chose a beige tank top and paired it with black joggers. She topped her look with a zipper hoodie which she kept only on one shoulder. She rounded off her look with a low bun pink shoulder bag and white shows.

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, picked a black dress and paired it with a beige blazer and black shimmer loaders. She rounded off her look with a tote bag and black sunglasses. Soon after their video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the mother-daughter duo. While a few commented on the usage of black sunglasses at the night, others call Suhana a plastic doll. A comment read, “Go and complete your studies, we don’t want you acting or visit India.” While another said, “Attitude dekho.” Check out the comments below:

Recently, Suhana Khan took social media by storm when she was snapped wearing a black crop top with denim. Netizens couldn’t help but drool on her look and compare her to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

